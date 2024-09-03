DUSU election 2024 schedule out; to be held in two shifts - complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL DUSU election 2024 schedule out

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DUSU Elections 2024-25 and the central council membership schedule. As per the official announcement, the DUSU Elections 2024-25 will be conducted on September 27. For the same, interested individuals can submit their nominations by September 17. The nomination papers can be downloaded from the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their nomination papers along with a demand draft of Rs. 500 and an affidavit to the office of the chief election officer. For the central council member elections, the candidates will have to submit the papers to the respective colleges or departments. As per the election schedule, the voting timings will be 8.30 am to 1 pm for the day colleges and 3 pm to 7.30 pm for those attending evening classes. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

DUSU Election 2024 schedule

Last date for submission of nomination papers - September 17, till 3 pm

Scrutiny of nomination papers - September 17, till 3 pm

Publication of list of duly nominated candidates - September 17

Last date for withdrawal of nominations - September 18

Publication of final list of candidates- September 18

Date of Election - September 27

Counting of votes - September 28 at police line

Additionally, the varsity has appointed three officers to the conduct election of office bearers and members of the central council of the Delhi University students union for the year 2024-25. Satyapal Singh who is a professor in the Department of Sanskrit has been appointed as the chief election officer for the conduct of the students' union polls for the year 2024-25, according to an official notification. Other office bearers and members of the Central Council of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) include Professor Raj Kishore Sharma as the chief returning officer and Rajesh Singh as the returning officer, it said. According to the notification dated August 29, the vice-chancellor has also appointed the principals of the colleges and the heads of the institutions affiliated with the DUSU as election officers for the conduct of the election of the Central Council in their respective institutions for the year 2024-25.