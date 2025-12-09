DU SOL admit card 2025 out at sol.du.ac.in; how to download DU SOL admit card 2025: The DU SOL hall ticket has been released for the first, third, fifth and seventh semester exams. The DU SOL hall ticket download link is sol.du.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admit card for the School of Open Learning (DU SOL) Exam 2025. The DU SOL hall ticket has been released for the first, third, fifth and seventh semester exams. The DU SOL hall ticket download link is sol.du.ac.in.

DU SOL hall ticket 2025: Steps to download at sol.du.ac.in

Visit the official website- sol.du.ac.in

Click on DU SOL hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DU SOL admit card will be available for download on the screen

Save DU SOL hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

DU SOL hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

DU SOL Exam Centre Guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on DU SOL exam 2025, please visit the official website- sol.du.ac.in.