Dr. Suresh Gosavi appointed as Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice Chancellor, Know his success story

Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU): Dr. Suresh Gosavi has been named as the new vice chancellor of SPPU. He has replaced Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, a professor who was appointed in 2022 as a temporary vice-chancellor after the retirement of former Vice Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

The selection committee reviewed over 100 applications and conducted 27 interviews before choosing five finalists. Sanjay Dhole, head of the physics department at SPPU, Suresh Gosavi from the same department, Parag Kalkar, director of the innovation, research, and partnership center at SPPU, Avinash Kumbhar, director of the interdisciplinary school of sciences at SPPU, and Vijay Phulari from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, were the first five names to be decided upon.

After the selection process, Gosavi’s name was announced. He holds a Ph.D. in Electronic Sciences and has vast experience in teaching and research.

He has written for more than 209 journals both domestic and foreign, and he has also taken part in many conferences both in India and overseas. In addition to various areas of electronics and physics, Dr. Gosavi has worked on nanoparticles and nanocomposites.

Over the past 17 years, he has been involved in teaching a variety of courses, including electronics, nanotechnology, the physics of semiconductor devices, optoelectronics, and others.

Former Vice Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar retired on May 18, 2022, after which a temporary charge was given to Professor Karbhari Kale.

Study was the only motive

He belongs to an extremely rural part of Dhamangaon in Jalgaon Tehsil. His family was not educated but the Professor Dr. Suresh Wamangir Gosavi of Jalgaon broke all the records and achieved such a position which can be achieved only by the strength of the study, proving this fact for which he had to go through hard work.

His father Vamangir Gosavi has been a retired teacher but his mother is illiterate and still works in agriculture. His elder brother Ashok Gosavi has retired as District Surgeon. Dr. Gosavi has done his studies from primary to graduation in Jalgaon district only. Later he did his post-graduation in Nashik, Pune. Thereafter he started teaching as a professor at SP College in 1992. In 1996 he completed his Ph.D. He also did a post-doctoral fellowship in the US between 1998 and 2000. He started his service in the Department of Physics in 2004.