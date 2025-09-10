Dharmendra Pradhan visits IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus in UAE, discusses cooperation in education Pradhan held a meeting with Sara Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). He expressed gratitude to Musallam and ADEK for their cooperation in establishing the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus on the second day of his UAE visit. Pradhan inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre and launched Ph.D and B.Tech programmes there. Pradhan expressed delight on receiving a warm welcome and lauded the transformation of the campus.

"Delighted to receive a hearty welcome at the @iitdelhi Abu Dhabi campus. My second visit to IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, glad to see the institute evolve from concept to campus. With the prestigious legacy of IIT Delhi, this institution serves as a beacon of knowledge and research and a lighthouse of India-UAE knowledge partnership. Going through the digital wall showcasing IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi’s journey from vision to reality was a personally satisfying moment," he posted on X.

Pradhan meets ADEK chief Sara Musallam

Pradhan held a meeting with Sara Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). He expressed gratitude to Musallam and ADEK for their cooperation in establishing the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, as well as their ongoing support for Indian curriculum schools in the UAE.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on mutual educational priorities and opportunities for collaboration. Pradhan highlighted the success of Atal Tinkering Labs in India, which fosters curiosity and creativity in schools, and discussed plans for implementing Atal Innovation Labs in Indian schools in the UAE.

Two leaders discuss India-UAE cooperation in education sector

The two leaders also explored expanding cooperation by opening more Indian curriculum-based schools to meet the needs of the Indian diaspora and facilitating two-way student exchanges starting from the school level.

Pradhan appreciated Musallam's commitment to strengthening educational cooperation, emphasising the role of education as a key pillar in the India-UAE bilateral relationship.

Pradhan to participate in "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign at Indian Consulate

As part of his engagements in Dubai, Dharmendra Pradhan will also take part in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" tree plantation campaign at the Indian Consulate. He will interact with CBSE school principals and inaugurate Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools across the UAE.

He will conclude his visit with a community interaction with Indian diaspora members in Dubai.