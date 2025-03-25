Delhi Budget 2025: Govt announces free laptops for students passing class 10, allocates Rs 750 crore Delhi Budget 2025 has been announced in the state assembly. The government allocated one crore budget for this financial year, marking an increase of 34 per cent in the budget compared to the previous budget under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Budget.

Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget for this financial year in the state Assembly. This is the first budget of the newly formed Bhartiya Janta Party-led government for the national capital. While presenting the budget in the state assembly, the Chief Minister termed it as a 'histopric budget' for the Delhi capital. The Chief Minister presented a budget of Rs one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Govt to launch CM Shri Schools

While presenting the Delhi Education Budget, CM Rekha Gupta, attacked the previous AAP government, accusing it of misleading people about the quality of education. "The AAP government failed many students in 9th and 11th standard so that their 10th and 12th results appear better," she alleged. To reform the education system, the she said, ''the government will launch CM SHRI Schools, inspired by PM SHRI Schools and aligned with the New Education Policy.'' The FY26 Budget has allocated Rs 100 crore for these schools.

New computer labs to be opened, allocates 100 crore for smart classes

Apart from this, Rs. 50 crore has been allocated to establish 175 new computer labs in all govt schools, and Rs 100 crore allocated for smart classes.

In her Delhi Budget 2025 speech, CM Rekha Gupta said, ''Delhi government will provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class X, allocating Rs 750 crore for it in FY26 Budget.”