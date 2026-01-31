CUET UG registration 2026 deadline extended; how to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in CUET UG registration 2026: CUET UG application process will now be closed on February 4. Know how to apply for CUET UG on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) registration 2026 deadline has been extended, the application process will now be closed on February 4, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on January 30, 2026. The last date to pay CUET UG application fee is February 7. The CUET UG application correction window will be opened between February 9 and 11, 2026.

The candidates who wish to apply for CUET UG 2026 can do so on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. To apply for CUET UG 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET UG application process link. Now, fill the CUET UG application form with details and upload required documents. Pay CUET UG application fee and click on submit. Save CUET UG application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET UG registration 2026 link

Fill the CUET UG application form with details and upload required documents

Pay CUET UG application fee and click on submit

Save CUET UG registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET UG eligibility criteria 2026

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG application fee 2026

The CUET UG application fee for general category students is Rs 1,000, OBC-NCL/ EWS- Rs 900, SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender- Rs 800, Centres outside India- Rs 4,500.

CUET UG exam date 2026

CUET UG exam 2026 will be conducted from May 11 and 31 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the academic session 2026-27. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For details on CUET UG 2026, please visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.