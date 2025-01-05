CTET result 2024 CBSE expected soon, answer key objection ends today on ctet.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK CTET December result 2024 update

CTET Result 2024 CBSE: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key objection window is scheduled to be closed today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued the answer key 2024 on January 1 and the deadline to raise objection against the same is up to 11:59 pm on Jan 5. Based on the valid objections, experts will revise the provisional answer key and prepare the final answer key.

CTET result December 2024 Date

After the objection window is closed, CBSE will consider the valid objections and revise the provisional answer key. CTET result will be based on the final answer key, which is released along with the result. As per the official CTET schedule issued by the board, the expected result date is February 15. It is advised to keep checking the official website for updates.

CTET Answer key 2024

The answer key objection ends today at 11:59 pm. Candidates who appeared for the CTET December session exam can visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and raise the objection by logging in to the dashboard. It is to be noted that objection fee and valid proof backing the objection are mandatory while raising the objection.

"There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card.The fee once paid is non-refundable," CBSE had notified.

CTET Result 2024 CBSE: How to check

Visit the official website: Go to the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in

Result link: On the homepage, detect and click on the link that reads "CTET 2024 Result".

Enter login details: Provide your roll number, date of birth or any other required credentials in the login fields

Submit and access result: After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button to access your result

Download and print: Save a copy of the result and print it for future reference

The CTET 2024 exam was conducted on December 14th and 15th. The exam was in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the from 2:30 am to 5 pm.