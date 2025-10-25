CSIR UGC NET registration 2025 deadline extended; know how to apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in CSIR UGC NET registration 2025 deadline: The candidates who wish to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025 can do it on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in till October 27, 2025. The CSIR UGC NET application 2025 correction window link will be opened on October 30.

New Delhi:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2025) registration deadline has been extended, the candidates who wish to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025 can do it on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in till October 27, 2025. The CSIR UGC NET application 2025 correction window link will be opened on October 30, the candidates can make corrections in application form till November 1, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTA - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025 : Click Here to Register/Login'.

Register yourself before proceeding with the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Pay prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI and keep

proof of fee paid for future reference.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General: Rs 1,150

General-EWS/OBC(NCL): Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325.

Eligibility criteria

General/ Unreserved/ General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from recognized universities/ institutions are eligible for this Test. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD)/ Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for NET, only after they have passed their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55 per cent marks.

For details on CSIR UGC NET 2025, please visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.