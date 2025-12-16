CSIR UGC NET December admit card 2025 out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; how to download CSIR NET December admit card 2025: CSIR NET exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 18. Know how to download CSIR NET December admit card 2025 on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The CSIR UGC NET December session 2025 exam admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download CSIR UGC NET December session exam hall ticket PDF on the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR NET exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 18 in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, while afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CSIR UGC NET December admit card 2025. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on CSIR UGC NET December hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number and password as the required login credentials. CSIR NET December hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CSIR NET December hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

CSIR NET December Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website of CSIR- csir.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'Joint CSIR UGC December 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your credentials

Joint CSIR UGC December 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen

Download and save the Joint CSIR UGC December 2025 admit card for future reference.

Important instructions

Candidates should note that they have to download the Joint CSIR UGC NET December admit card 2025 copy for future reference. The exam authority will not send admit cards by post.

Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon.

Candidates should note that the issuance of an admit card does not mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 admit card, the candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet@nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.