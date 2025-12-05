CLAT 2026 on December 7; Do's and Don'ts at exam centre CLAT 2026: CLAT will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM on December 7. List of do's and don'ts at exam centre.

New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 7. CLAT will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. The candidates who will appear for CLAT 2026 need to carry admit card at exam centre, they need to reach CLAT exam centre half an hour to one hour prior to the exam. The candidates who have not downloaded CLAT admit card 2026 should download it from the CLAT portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and need to carry it at the exam centre.

CLAT 2026: Do's at exam centre

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CLAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CLAT exam 2026 to begin at 2 PM, the candidates need to report by 1:30 PM.

CLAT 2026: Don'ts at exam centre

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

CLAT 2026: How to download admit card

CLAT admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can check and download CLAT hall ticket on the consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. To download, candidates need to follow these steps-

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

Click on CLAT hall ticket 2026 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

CLAT hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CLAT admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.