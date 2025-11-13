CISCE ICSE ISC date sheet 2026 released; check exam schedule ICSE ISC date sheet 2026: This year, the ISC, Class 12 exam 2026 will begin on February 12, while ICSE, Class 10 exam is scheduled to commence from February 17. ICSE ISC date sheet 2026 is available on the official website- www.cisceboard.org.

New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026. This year, the ISC, Class 12 exam 2026 will begin on February 12, while ICSE, Class 10 exam is scheduled to commence from February 17. ICSE ISC date sheet 2026 is available on the official website- www.cisceboard.org.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2026. To download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on CISCE class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2026 PDF. ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026: Steps to download at cisce.org

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026 PDF link

ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CISCE 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

ICSE, ISC admit card 2026

ICSE, ISC admit card 2026 will be released three to four days before the exam. CISCE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 once released, will be available on the official portal- cisce.org. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ICSE, ISC hall ticket 2026 will be available for download on the official website- cisce.org. Save CISCE 10th, 12th admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICSE, ISC hall ticket 2026 PDF

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC admit card 2026 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CISCE Class 10 and 12 hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save ICSE, ISC admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website- cisce.org.