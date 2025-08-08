Chapters on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, other war heroes introduced in NCERT curriculum In a broader initiative to promote the National War Memorial (NWM) as a vital national heritage site, the Ministry of Defence has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to incorporate references to the NWM into textbooks.

New Delhi:

In a significant update to school education, the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that chapters highlighting the bravery and sacrifices of iconic Indian war heroes, including Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma, have been included in the NCERT syllabus for the ongoing academic session.

Students to study valour, dedication of war heroes

As per the ministry’s statement, the new additions have been tailored for different levels and mediums. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's story is now part of the Class 8 Urdu curriculum, Brigadier Mohammad Usman is featured in the Class 7 Urdu syllabus and Major Somnath Sharma’s legacy is covered in the Class 8 English syllabus. These chapters aim to bring to students the inspiring accounts of dedication, valour and unwavering service to the nation.

Field Marshal Manekshaw, celebrated for his decisive leadership and military foresight, was India’s first officer to be elevated to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal. Brigadier Usman and Major Sharma, who were posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra respectively, gave their lives in defense of the country and continue to be remembered as enduring symbols of sacrifice and honor.

The inclusion of these narratives is intended not just to educate students about India’s military legacy but also to instill core values such as resilience, empathy, emotional strength and a spirit of service to the nation.

National War Memorial references now in textbooks

In a broader initiative to promote the National War Memorial (NWM) as a vital national heritage site, the Ministry of Defence has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to incorporate references to the NWM into school textbooks.

Dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 February 2019, the National War Memorial is located at the iconic 'C' Hexagon of Central Vista, near India Gate in New Delhi. The memorial stands as a solemn tribute to the courage and selflessness of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. It also serves to foster a deep sense of patriotism, national pride, moral integrity and unity among citizens across the country.