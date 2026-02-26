CBSE releases SARAS 7.0 portal for 2027-28 school affiliations with new built-up area rules | Details

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened its SARAS 7.0 affiliation portal on February 26 (Thursday), via notification number 07/2026, enabling schools to apply for various affiliation categories for the 2027-28 academic session. Schools must follow the SARAS 7.0 Manual and CBSE circulars precisely for submissions.

Key application window (Feb 26–July 31)

The main online window runs from February 26 to July 31, 2026, covering approvals for Middle Class Syllabus, fresh affiliations up to Secondary/Senior Secondary (including board switches), upgradations, branch schools, extensions, restorations, two-shift permissions, section increases, additional subjects and school closures.

Year-round categories open

Certain applications remain accessible anytime- land corrections/changes, school/society name changes, entity interchanges, society transfers and site shifts. Foreign/international and government/government-aided schools enjoy round-the-year access for all categories.

Mandatory inspections and data compliance

Fresh affiliations and upgradations trigger 100 per cent physical inspections. All applicants must update OASIS data, mandatory public disclosures and teacher details accurately before applying.

Amended section norms via Appendix V

Notification No. 06/2026 (February 25) revises Appendix V of Chapter 3 in Affiliation Bye Laws 2018: Maximum sections now tie to Total Built-up Area certified by local bodies or licensed architects- 3 sections per 400 sq. mtrs., scaled thereafter.

Adherence urged for timely processing

Schools should review notifications, timelines, eligibility, documents and procedures meticulously to avoid delays in affiliation processing.