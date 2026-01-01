CBSE releases revised exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 exams 2026; check here CBSE 10th and 12th revised exam schedule 2026: The revised date for CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is March 11, while for Class 12, the rescheduled exam date is April 10. The board exam aspirants can check and download the 10th and 12th revised exam schedule on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. CBSE has earlier rescheduled Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 to be held on March 3, 2026 citing administrative reasons. As per CBSE, "the examinations of the subjects for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier scheduled on 03 March 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons." The revised date for CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is March 11, while for Class 12, the rescheduled exam date is April 10.

The board exam aspirants can check and download the 10th and 12th revised exam schedule on the official website- cbse.gov.in. According to CBSE's revised schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exam for regional and foreign language papers- Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Bahasa Melayu, Academic Electives, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy is scheduled to be held on March 11, while Class 12 paper on Legal Studies to be held on April 10.

For the first time, CBSE Class 10 exams will be held in two phases next year from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The Class 12 exams are scheduled to start from February 17.

CBSE 10th Revised Exam Schedule 2026

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.

February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23- French

February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu

March 2- Hindi

March 5- Painting

March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7- Social Science

March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai

March 11- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.

CBSE 12th revised exam schedule 2026

CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Here are the dates for the important papers of CBSE 12th exams 2026 -

February 20- Physics

February 21- Business Studies, Administration

February 23- Psychology

February 26- Geography

February 28- Chemistry

March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 12- English core, elective

March 14- Home Science

March 16- Hindi Elective, Core

March 18- Economics

March 20- Marketing

March 23- Political Science

March 27- Biology

March 28- Accountancy

March 30- History

April 4- Sociology

April 10- Legal Studies.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.