CBSE 10th and 12th practical exams 2026 begin; board guidelines for schools and students explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 practical exams is scheduled to be held from January 1 to February 14, 2026. CBSE has released guidelines for all schools for timely conduct of practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment.

CBSE 10th and 12th practical exam guidelines for schools and students

Schools must ensure that sufficient number of practical answer books have been received in the school before the scheduled date for conduct of practical examinations. In case of any issue, please get in touch with the concerned Regional Office.

Parents and students should be informed regarding the schedule of practical/ project / internal assessment

Ensure that necessary arrangements like infrastructure, equipment, and materials are available in the laboratories for conducting practical exams

Schools should contact CBSE appointed external examiners for the conduct of practical/ internal assessment

Make the required arrangements for Children with Special Needs (CWSN)to conduct Practical Examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessments

The marks of Practical Examinations/ Project/ Internal Assessment should be uploaded on the day of conduct of assessment

Answer books provided for practical examination, 2026 include an undertaking for examiners wherein it has been mentioned that maximum marks assigned to practical in the subject have been checked and marks have been assigned after reading all instructions

Schools should check maximum marks assigned to Practical/Project/Internal Assessment before awarding & uploading the marks. Principals are requested to ensure that correct marks are uploaded as requests for correction of marks post result will not be entertained

No student participating in sports at National/International level will be given exemption from appearing in Practical/Project/Internal Assessment

For Class 12, schools are not authorised to make alternate arrangement of external examiner for conduct of practical examination/project assessment at local level, as mentioned in the CBSE circular.

For detail CBSE circular on Class 10 and 12 practical exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.