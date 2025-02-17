BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Class 10 final exam for Hindi and other papers underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Students writing an exam. (Representative image)

The Bihar School Examination Board’s (BSEB) Class 10 Matric final examinations began on Monday at 1677 examination centres all over Bihar. The matriculation exam will be held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. This time 15.85 lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination. These include 7.67 lakh boys and 8.18 lakh girls.

The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Entry into the examination center will be allowed only till 9 am. After that, entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. Similarly, the entry for the second shift will start from 1 pm, which will continue till 1.30 pm.

On Monday, the students will be appearing for the Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) paper in both shifts.

The board itself is monitoring to ensure that there is no malpractice in the examination. The Bihar board's board office has been made into a makeshift control and command center. CCTV cameras have been installed in every examination center.