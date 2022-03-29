BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam postponed, now to be held on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam postponed

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday postponed the exam date of the 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The new date for the conduct of this exam is May 8, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC website.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 7, however, with CBSE internal exam scheduled on the same day, the schools’ premises were unavailable to host the BPSC exam. Hence, the commission decided to postpone the exam by a day.

BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam date has been rescheduled several times in the past months. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on January 23 which was then postponed to April 30 amid the third wave of Covid-19. The exam was again postponed to May 7.

To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET).

Latest Education News