Bihar Board examination: BSES announces exam dates for Class 10, 12 | Check schedule

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the Class 12 final theory examinations in 2025. The examination will be held from February 1 to 15. For Class 10 (Matric) final examinations will be held from February 17 to 25.

As far as practical examinations are concerned, for the Intermediate class, they will take place from January 10 to January 20. For Class 10 students, the practical exams and internal assessments will be held from January 21 to January 23.

Exam to be held in two shifts

As per the board guidelines, theory examinations will be held in two shifts in a day. The first shift will start at 9:30 am and will end at 12:45 pm. The second shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. For class 10th, the paper will be held similar to the above schedule, however, based on the length of papers, some subjects will have less duration.

The BSEB guidelines also provision a 15-minute cool of time at the start of each shifts and for both the classes.

When will the admit cards be released?

For Class 10, the hall ticket will be released on January 8 and for Class 12, it will be released on January 21

When will the results be announced?

So far no fixed date has been declared for the results announcement, however, given the past trends, it is expected that the results will likely be announced in March or April 2025.

Full schedule: