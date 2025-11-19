Assam HSLC 10th, HS 12th exam dates 2026 announced; check schedule Assam HSLC, HS exam dates 2026: The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from February 10, while Higher Secondary (Class 12) exam is scheduled to be held from February 11.

New Delhi:

The Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 exam dates 2026 have been announced. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the HSLC, HS exam dates through his official X account. The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from February 10, while Higher Secondary (Class 12) exam is scheduled to be held from February 11.

Assam HSLC exam 2026 will be held from February 10 to 27, while HS exam is scheduled to be conducted between February 13 and March 17. The HSLC, HS exam will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon while second shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The students can check and download Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2026 PDF. To check Assam HSLC, HS exam schedule 2026 PDF, students need to visit the official websites of the Assam Board. For HSLC exam schedule 2026, students need to click on Assam 10th date sheet PDF link at sebaonline.org, while for HS exam schedule, students need to click on 12th date sheet PDF link at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2026 PDF will be available for download, save Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2026 PDF: How to download

Visit the official websites

Click on Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2026 PDF link

Assam HSLC, HS exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on Assam HSLC, HS exam schedule 2026, please visit the official websites- sebaonline.org, ahsec.assam.gov.in.