All schools colleges in Gurugram including Sub Division Sohna to remain open from August 3

After witnessing violence, the situation in Gurugram, Haryana was returning to normal on Wednesday with opening of markets and operation of schools and univeristies. According to the police, "the situation in Gurugram is normal and under control." Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime), stated that "The district's schools, colleges, and offices are all running smoothly. Even Internet services are running smoothly."

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav has announced that all educational institutions including colleges, schools, coaching centers etc. in Gurugram, including Sub Division Sohna will remain open normally from Thursday, 3rd August.

Earlier, the district magistrate had closed all educational institutions to avoid untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the students due to the communal disturbance in the Sohna neighborhood of Gurugram following the outbreak of violence in the Nuh district of Haryana.