AIBE 21 admit card 2026 at allindiabarexamination.com; how to download

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-21) admit card 2026 will be released soon on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 21 hall ticket login credentials are - Login ID, Password. AIBE-21 is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, the exam will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

How to download AIBE 21 hall ticket 2026 at allindiabarexamination.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIBE 21 hall ticket PDF. To download AIBE 21 hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 21 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- Login ID, Password. AIBE 21 hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download, save AIBE 21 admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 21 hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use Login ID, Password as the required login credentials

AIBE 21 hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save AIBE 21 admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 21 hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

AIBE 21 paper pattern

AIBE 21 will be held in offline format, the paper consists of 100 multiple-choice question (MCQ) of 100 marks. The duration of the paper is 3 hours and 30 minutes, the exam has no negative marking.

AIBE 21 exam centre guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AIBE 21 exam 2026, please visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.