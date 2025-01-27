AAP promises scheme for SC students to study abroad: Know all about Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana' was introduced by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in December last year. This sponsorship aims to support Dalit students from Delhi who secure admission to top international universities for higher education.

Kejriwal reiterated that the party is committed to the scheme and announced it as one of the 'Kejriwal Guarantees' while unveiling the party manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on Monday.

According to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's previous statement, the Delhi government will fund Dalit students admitted to foreign universities if the AAP wins the Delhi Assembly polls in February 2025. Kejriwal assured that no Dalit student from Delhi would have to abandon their studies abroad due to financial constraints.

Who is eligible to apply for Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana?

According to the official announcement, all Dalit students and children of government employees will be eligible to apply. However, the AAP leader did not confirm how and when the scholarships will be given. Ahead of the polls, due in February, the AAP has promised Rs 2,100 per month will be given to all adult women, and free treatment of senior citizens will be provided at government and private hospitals if his party returns to power.

2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election

2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted on February 5 for all 70 constituencies. The results will be declared on February 8. The previous Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were conducted in February 2020, resulting in the AAP forming the state government. The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2020, is seeking a third consecutive term.