Image Source : PTI UP govt issues guidelines for university academic session | Check latest dates

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued new guidelines regarding the beginning of the next academic session in the state universities. According to an official statement, the admission process to graduation classes will begin from September and classes for first year graduation will start from October 1. Classes for all post-graduation classes will begin from November 1.

Uttar Pradesh govt issues guidelines regarding beginning of next academic session in state universities, classes of graduation first year to start from October 1 and classes of post graduation first year to start from November 1. pic.twitter.com/81OdSZRhWL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2020

The examinations for the 2020-2021 academic session of the universities will be held in March-April next year.

The decision on the syllabus of all courses will be taken through a series of meetings within a month. Classes and examinations in all state universities have been inordinately delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage