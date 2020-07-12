Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. UP govt issues guidelines for university academic session | Check latest dates

UP govt issues guidelines for university academic session | Check latest dates

The decision on the syllabus of all courses will be taken through a series of meetings within a month. Classes and examinations in all state universities have been inordinately delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: July 12, 2020 22:27 IST
UP govt issues guidelines for university academic session | Check latest dates
Image Source : PTI

UP govt issues guidelines for university academic session | Check latest dates 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued new guidelines regarding the beginning of the next academic session in the state universities. According to an official statement, the admission process to graduation classes will begin from September and classes for first year graduation will start from October 1. Classes for all post-graduation classes will begin from November 1.

The examinations for the 2020-2021 academic session of the universities will be held in March-April next year.

The decision on the syllabus of all courses will be taken through a series of meetings within a month. Classes and examinations in all state universities have been inordinately delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X