UPTET 2021 exam cancelled following question paper leak

Highlights The UPTET 2021 exam has been cancelled following paper leak.

The UPBEB will conduct the UPTET exam again after one month.

The STF of the UP Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam has been cancelled following paper leak. The exam was scheduled to be held at 10 am today (November 28).

According to reports, the paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr just before the exam began.

"UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak," Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

"Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the UPTET exam again after one month. The UPBEB has further notified that candidates will not have to pay any fees again for the exam. The exact date of the UPTET exam will be notified in due course of time.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

