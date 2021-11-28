UPTET 2021 exam paper leak: Akhilesh slams BJP, says 'UP peaking in educational corruption'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPTET exam paper leak: Akhilesh slams BJP, says 'UP peaking in educational corruption'

Highlights UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was canceled due to an alleged paper leak.

Akhilesh Yadav slammed the UP BJP government over the paper leak.

At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021.

UPTET 2021: Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam paper leak. He said that Uttar Pradesh is peaking in 'educational corruption'.

Akhilesh pointed out the plight of 20 lakh unemployed candidates. "Cancellation of UPTET 2021 exam paper due to leak is playing with the future of 20 lakh unemployed candidates. Paper leaks, cancellation of exams, and results are common in the BJP government. UP is at the peak of educational corruption.", he tweeted.

Hinting SP's possible win during the upcoming UP assembly elections 2022, he further wrote, "There will be a revolution for the unemployed~ There will be a change in '22!".

Several other opposition parties slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the UPTET paper leak. Congress leader Anshu Awasthi said, "The paper leak shows that 'Yogi sarkar' is a complete failure. Earlier, such papers were also leaked. This is a planned attack on the youths of Uttar Pradesh. BJP government only works on religious polarisation."

Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh said that this is very shameful that UPTET 2021 exam paper got leaked. "The government should feel ashamed. Students had worked very hard for the exams. This government is in intention to give employments to the youths of the state. This government only knows to slam the opposition parties from large stages."

At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 examination, informed Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was canceled due to an alleged paper leak.

Basic Education Minister Dr. Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF).

Also Read: UPTET 2021 exam cancelled following question paper leak

Latest India News