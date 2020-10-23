UPSC Prelims Results 2020 declared: Check Civil Services results here

Image Source : INDIA TV The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared the results of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 Results: The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared the results of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 on the official website. Those who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2020 examination conducted on October 4 can download their results from the official website: upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates might face some difficulty in accessing their results and the official website is not working currently due to traffic. But once the authorities resolve the issue they will be able to check their scores. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the direct link below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2020: How to check result

1) Visit the UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims result site: upsc.gov.in

2) You will get a PDF file

3) You can check your roll number in the list of those selected for the Main exam

4) Use the 'Find' option to search for your roll number

5) Save the result for future reference

What after UPSC CSE Prelims exams 2020?

Those who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 and UPSC Indian Forest Services Prelims 2020 are now eligible to appear for the UPSC 2020 Mains examinations.

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages - prelims, mains, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country's coveted civil services. This year the Union Public Service Commission had made special arrangements to conduct the exam safely in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

