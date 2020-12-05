Image Source : FILE PHOTO UGC to release research fellowship amounts without insisting on confirmation from institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that it will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible research scholars. The UGC in a statement also confirmed that the November payments are being processed now and the pending fellowship amounts till October 2020 have been released.

The higher education regulator, in a statement, said that to facilitate the release of scholarship amount, it has been releasing various grants on a monthly basis, instead of quarterly.

Earlier, research fellowships were disbursed on a quarterly basis but considering the financial needs of research scholars, the system of monthly payment was introduced and it is being released through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode which credits the fellowship amount directly to the bank accounts of research scholars, the commission said.

“Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to generate the monthly payments even for those research scholars whose monthly confirmation of data could not be uploaded by their institutions on the Canara Bank Portal. Hence, since April 2020, payments are being generated without insisting on the requirements of monthly confirmations from institutions, for all eligible research scholars…,” read a UGC statement.

