TS EAMCET 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

TS EAMCET 2021: The answer key for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) EAMCET exam has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections on the prelims answer key by August 14.

Following the objections raised, the final answer key and result will be released.

TS EAMCET 2021 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download 'EAMCET 2021' answer key link A pdf with answer key will appear on the screen Download the EAMCET answer key, take a printout for further reference.

The EAMCET exam was held between August 4 and 10. Every year, The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts the annual exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

