Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
TS EAMCET 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

Candidates can raise objections on the prelims answer key by August 14. Download answer key at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2021 18:38 IST
TS EAMCET 2021 answer key

Candidates can raise objections on EAMCET answer key by August 14 

TS EAMCET 2021: The answer key for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) EAMCET exam has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections on the prelims answer key by August 14. 

Following the objections raised, the final answer key and result will be released. 

TS EAMCET 2021 answer key: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in 
  2. Click on the download 'EAMCET 2021' answer key link 
  3. A pdf with answer key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download the EAMCET answer key, take a printout for further reference. 

The EAMCET exam was held between August 4 and 10. Every year, The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts the annual exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses. 

