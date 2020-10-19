Monday, October 19, 2020
     
TS EAMCET 2020: Web options process for admissions begins today. Check steps

​The web options process for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 counselling ha begun today. Students can log in to official website tseamcet.nic.in to avail the options.   

Published on: October 19, 2020 12:14 IST
TS EAMCET 2020: Web options process for admissions begins
TS EAMCET 2020: Web options process for admissions begins today. Check steps

The web options process for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 counselling has begun today. Students can log in to official website tseamcet.nic.in to avail the options. 

This time, the candidates can choose seats in new courses, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Date Science, Internet of Things, Networks, Cyber Security and Software Engineering. 

TS EAMCET 2020 Options Entry: Steps

Step 1: Log on to official website of TS EAMCET - tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter registration number, password/date of birth
Step 3: Click on 'Option Entry' link
Step 4: Click on 'Submit'
Step 5: Download and take out print of the Saved Options for further reference

A total of 89,739 candidates have qualified the TS EAMCET examination this year, marking a pass percentage at 75.29 per cent. 

