Tripura colleges, hostels to reopen soon, government issues SOPs

Image Source : FILE Tripura Colleges and Hostels have been allowed to be reopened from August 25.

Tripura Colleges and Hostels will be reopened from August 25. All Degree, Technical and Professional colleges have been allowed to be reopened. The state government has also issued few guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs that are mandatory to be followed by all to ensure the safety of all.

Tripura Colleges and Hostels that are to be reopened have to follow the guidelines on the seating arrangement, sanitisation, and teaching mode. The state government has said that colleges can adopt any convenient mode of teaching as long as it suits them and their students.

A notification was issued by Higher Education Director NC Sharma, directing the Heads of these educational institutions to make sure that all guidelines are followed.

Tripura Colleges and Hostels reopen: SOP details

All Principals and Principal in-charges have to arrange for complete and effective sanitisation of Tripura Colleges and Hostels. It is to be ensured that Covid-19's appropriate behavior is followed by students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Heads and faculty of all institutions can arrange for extra tutorial classes for students as the pandemic has caused a loss to the ongoing academic session in several ways. Principals and Principal in-charges must ensure that the seating arrangement of students is such that social distancing is maintained for everyone's safety. Physical attendance for both teaching and non-teaching staff of Tripura Colleges and Hostels has been made mandatory on all working days.

In case Tripura Colleges and Hostels face the issue of space or teachers being unavailable to teach, it is important for these institutions to adopt alternate measures. This means that Tripura Colleges can then adopt measures like staggering attendance by holding classes on alternative days or having a time schedule for different batches.

