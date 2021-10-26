Top edtech platforms providing career counseling to make students future ready

Follow us on Image Source : FILE List of top edtech platforms providing career guidance

Most students face confusion and self-doubts related to their career in schooling and college time. For them, career counselling can be helpful in taking the right decision to build and enhance their careers. With the help of career guidance, students are able to bring out the ability and skills that they need for the future. The main goal of counselling is that it motivates and gives direction to students in keeping their goals higher.

Education has been a fear for most of the students due to a lack of guidance and support. In such situations, the career advisor makes the student and parents understand what is good for them and guides the students to choose the right career path. Through counseling, it helps students to tackle the competition which is increasing day by day, and therefore counselors advice, analysis, and research can play a major role in making the right decision for students.

The benefit of career counselling is the ability to facilitate the involvement and collaboration of parents, counsellors, and students. It helps people to get a career path and understand his/her potential.

Take a look at leading career counselling opportunities that provide accurate and effective guidance:

College Disha: One of the leading career counselling agencies in the country, College Disha provides career counselling, course counselling and college counselling. The motive is to help the students who are facing problems to get the right career, course and college choices. It helps students to explore their hidden potential, abilities, strengths, weaknesses, interests, and aptitudes, which are the most important for making a satisfying career.

Careerguide: It is a one stop destination to help students choose the best career. It helps students to identify their interests and guide them to brilliant career opportunities. It applies cutting-edge methodologies in the design of student career paths.

iDream Career: A leading training agency, iDream Career is well known for developing a 3S framework program to help students plan their careers. IDC's flagship psychometric assessment tool helps students map their skills, personality traits, and areas of interest to uncover their inner potential, while its career planning tool helps align that potential with adequate career options.

