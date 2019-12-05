TISSBAT 2020: Online Application process for bachelors programmes to begin soon, check details

TISSBAT 2020

TISSBAT 2020 Application Form: Tata Institute of Social Sciences is all set to release the application form for the Bachelors programmes today on their official website. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves for TISSBAT 2020 exam through the official webiste of TISS-- tiss.edu. Candidates who wish to apply for TISSBAT 2020 can apply on or before December 23, 2019.

TISSBAT 2020 | Registration fee

For General/OBC category candidates- Rs. 1025

For SC/ST candidates (with family income more than 2.5 lakhs per year)- Rs. 500

For ST/SC/OBC candidates (with family income less than 2. 5 lakhs, and OBC (NC) candidates with less than 1 lakh family income per year)- Rs. 250

Steps to Apply for TISSBAT 2020

1. Visit the official website of TISSBAT 2020-- tiss.edu

2. Register yourself using your email Id

3. Login using your registered email Id and password

4. Enter your academic and personal details

5. Select your exam centres in order of preference

6. Upload scanned copies of signature and photograph in the format specified

7. Pay the requisite ammount of application fee either in the online mode through credit card/debit card/net banking or in the offline mode through SBI challan

8. Download TISSBAT application form and take a printout for future reference

TISSBAT 2020 Admit Card

The TISSBAT 2020 admit card will be issued by April 11, 12, 2020.

TISSBAT 2020 Exam Date

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2020.

TISSBAT 2020 Result

Candidates who appear in the entrance test can expect to check their TISSBAT 2020 results by May 15, 2020. The counselling and other processes related to admission will soon follow after the declaration of the results.