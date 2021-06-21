Monday, June 21, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University ranked third among state agricultural varsities

The ranking was done by Education World India magazine which conducts a survey on educational institutions every year and ranks them

Coimbatore Published on: June 21, 2021 18:29 IST
TNAU has been ranked first among agricultural varsities 
TNAU has been ranked first among agricultural varsities 

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been ranked first among agricultural universities in the southern States and third among the state agricultural universities in the country. The ranking was done by Education World India magazine which conducts a survey on educational institutions every year and ranks them.

The ranks are based on faculty competence, faculty welfare and development, research and innovation, curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), industry interface, placements, infrastructure, internationalism, leadership/ governance and range and diversity of study programmes, said a press release from TNAU. 

