Tamil Nadu Agricultural University ranked third among state agricultural varsities

TNAU has been ranked first among agricultural varsities

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been ranked first among agricultural universities in the southern States and third among the state agricultural universities in the country. The ranking was done by Education World India magazine which conducts a survey on educational institutions every year and ranks them.

The ranks are based on faculty competence, faculty welfare and development, research and innovation, curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), industry interface, placements, infrastructure, internationalism, leadership/ governance and range and diversity of study programmes, said a press release from TNAU.

