He is Gujarat's answer to Anand Kumar, but this Super 30 is for CA aspirants

Just like mathematician Anand Kumar, the real-life inspiration behind Hrithik Roshan's role in Super 30, Surat-based chartered accountant Ravi Chhawchharia runs a very special and comprehensive education program ‘CA Stars’ for unprivileged students to crack all the three levels of CA exam.

Chhawchharia provides free coaching to 40-45 economically weak students every year. Under his 'CA Stars Program', he helps the underprivileged students to crack the exam.

Apart from teaching the financially poor students, Chhawchharia, who started the education 'CA Stars' three years ago, is also an author. His aim is to provide quality education to the bright and talented underprivileged students, who aspire to become a chartered accountant.

CA Ravi selects 40-45 students every year after examining them and their financial status. His coaching institute also arranges food and lodging for the students coming from outside Surat.

He also claims that his CA stars hold 90 per cent result, every year by clearing the CA examination. The parents of his students are low wage workers, footpath vendors, small farmers or rickshaw drivers and some are even orphans. He tries to bring the first generation learners of the families.

While speaking to news agency ANI, CA Ravi said, "These children come from a very humble background. We arrange food and lodging for those coming from outside Surat. We select students through a test, assess their financial status by visiting their houses and enroll them. 90 per cent of them cleared the CA exam in last 3 yrs."

Many of the students come from a non-English medium background, from government schools of villages and small towns.

