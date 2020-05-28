Free IIT-JEE coaching to 'cycle girl': Super 30 founder Anand Kumar gives wings to Bihar's Jyoti Kumari

Image Source : PTI Super 30 founder Anand Kumar/FILE

"A teacher is like a candle that consumes itself to light the way for others", the saying proves true for Anand Kumar, the famous Super30 coaching teacher, and mathematician, who has been a guiding light for all who came his way. Not just he helped shape careers but went out of the way whenever his duty came calling. This time, Kumar has extended a helping hand to Bihar "cycle girl" Jyoti Kumari.

At a time when the country was all paralyzed and lockdowns came into place amid a health crisis, Bihar's Jyoti Kumari took the road less travelled. She undertook a gruelling cycle journey spanning 1200 kilometers with her injured father riding pillion. She exhibited grit and determination in the face of adversity. From Gurugram to Delhi, she cycled carrying her old father for seven days, with parched throats, and tastebuds having to taste nothing. Little did Jyoti know what was awaiting her in Bihar. Anand Kumar, the renowned mathematician offered Jyoti free coaching for the IIT-JEE entrance. Jyoti, sure, has been given wings by the Super30 founder, who also spoke with India TV Digital.

"My brother Pranav Kumar reached out to Jyoti and provided her books and whatever we could. We asked her if she wanted to pursue education or cycling. Jyoti told us that she wanted to study and prosper so that their living conditions improve," Kumar told India TV Digital. The Super30 founder immediately extended to her the offer for free IIT-JEE coaching. "We will also be happy to bear expenses of her education even after that," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Jyoti's father said she would also appear for the Cycling Federation of India trials once the lockdown ends. Recently, CFI took note of her incredible feat in cycling.

As it is often said: "Tough times bring out the best and worst in people". For Jyoti, a state of misery got her in limelight. Her cycling skills are widely being acknowledged. Would she even have dreamt of such recognition?

Anand Kumar, who is a ray of hope for many, himself had begun his education amid creaking financial health. In 1994, Anand got an opportunity to pursue higher education at Cambridge University but his poor financial health came in the way. Having witnessed extreme financial hardship since childhood, he decided to tread on a way that led to helping poor students. Later, he planned to start the innovative Super30 program which is managed by his brother Pranav Kumar. His humble background and the journey of a stellar leader in education also led to an inspirational movie titled 'Super30' starring Hritik Roshan in 2019.

