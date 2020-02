Image Source : FILE SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card released: Direct Link

SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier I) (SSC CGL Tier-I Exam 2020). The candidates who have applied for SSC CGL 2020 examinations can download the SSC CGL admit cards from the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card: More details

SSC CGL Tier I 2020 exam will be held from March 2 to March 11, 2020. SSC CGL Tier II and Tier III exams will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card: Steps to download CGL Admit Card

Step 1: Visit official website region-wise

North Region: sscnr.net.in

Western Region: sscwr.net

MP Sub-Region: sscmpr.org

Eastern Region: sscer.org

North Eastern Region: sscner.org.in

Southern Region: sscsr.gov.in

KKR region: ssckkr.kar.nic.in

North Western Sub Region: sscnwr.org

Central Region: ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter details

Step 4: Download your admit card