Schools, colleges, higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till Dec 31

In the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in Jammu and Kashmir, schools, colleges and higher education institutes will continue to remain closed till December 31 across the Union Territory, according to the government order issued on Sunday.

However, the students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis for academic help.

According to the guidelines, students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools outside the containment zones on a voluntary basis, to consult their teachers and take their guidance.

The students will need written consent from their parents before coming to school.

