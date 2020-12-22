EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal to address webinar; likely to announce CBSE schedule today

Image Source : INDIA TV #EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to address webinar; likely to announce CBSE schedule today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to address a live webinar session for teachers on Tuesday (December 22). During the webinar, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is also expected to announce the schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2021. The education minister is also expected to provide details about CBSE's mode of conduct and schedule. He may also address the queries raised by students and teachers on social media. For the webinar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked teachers to join and share their queries and suggestions.

Ramesh Pokhriyal webinar: Time

Students and teachers who are looking forward to being a part of the webinar should note that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address the event at 4 pm today.

Ramesh Pokhriyal webinar: Live streaming, how to watch

The webinar will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the Education Ministry. The event can also be watched on the official Twitter handle of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (@DrRPNishank). The education minister's webinar will also be live-streamed on Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s YouTube channel.

Ramesh Pokhriyal webinar: How to interact with education minister

Students and teachers who wish to ask questions or give suggestions to the education minister should use #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook, to reach out to Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. You may ask questions about exams, syllabus and other concerning issues, during the webinar.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted next year through the paper-pen mode. Officials from the CBSE board have clarified that there is no proposal to conduct online exams.

