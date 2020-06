Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam 2020

Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Supreme Court refused to interfere with the holding of remaining class 10th State Board examinations, scheduled to be held on June 29 and 30, in Rajasthan.

In a special hearing today, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the holding of remaining class 10th State Board examinations, scheduled to be held on June 29 and 30, in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/ZWr6vRP3pZ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

This is a developing story...

