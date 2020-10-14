Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Osmania University postpones examinations due to torrential rains

Osmania University on Wednesday postponed that all the examinations scheduled on October 14 and 15 (today and tomorrow) are postponed due to torrential rains in Hyderabad and other districts. From October 16 onwards, the examination will be conducted as per the timetable.

Meanwhile, the schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly by the varsity.

Osmania University's Controller of Examinations, "All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 and 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly."

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) has also postponed its examinations for 2 days.

“All the principals of JNTUH constituent and affiliated colleges are informed to note that all the UG and PG regular and supplementary exams of JNTUH scheduled on October 14 and 15 have been postponed due to heavy rains. The revised dates of exams of these two days will be intimated later. However, there is no change in the schedule of other exams,” read a notification released by the registrar of JNTUH.

