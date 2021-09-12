NTA JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE UPDATE| Likely to release today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA is expected to release the result for JEE Main 2021 session 4 on Sunday (September 12) at the official website of NTA JEE--- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 on Sunday (September 12). The NTA JEE Main 2021 exam for the last session was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2021 session 4 result at the official website of NTA--- jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared for the last session. The paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.

Candidates will have to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the NTA JEE Main Result 2021. Once reached the website candidates will have to click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'. Then a window will open and the candidates will have to enter their application number and other required details. Once entered the details, the JEE Main Result 2021 session 4 will be displayed on the screen.

