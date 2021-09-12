Sunday, September 12, 2021
     
  NTA JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE UPDATE| Likely to release today
India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2021 12:28 IST
NTA JEE
Image Source : FILE

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 on Sunday (September 12). The NTA JEE Main 2021 exam for the last session was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2021 session 4 result at the official website of NTA--- jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared for the last session. The paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.  

Candidates will have to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the NTA JEE Main Result 2021. Once reached the website candidates will have to click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'. Then a window will open and the candidates will have to enter their application number and other required details. Once entered the details, the JEE Main Result 2021 session 4 will be displayed on the screen. 

  • Sep 12, 2021 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Main 2021 Result: 2,50,000 candidates to sit for JEE Advance

    This year as many as 2,50,000 top candidates are going to appear for the IIT entrance exam. Others can appear for the councelling process. 

  • Sep 12, 2021 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    Website to check

    JEE main result 2021 is to be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the result using roll number, exam session and other details.

  • Sep 12, 2021 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    How to download NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 result

     

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'
    3. Enter your application number and other required details
    4. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference. 
