No fee revision this year, says NSUT amid students' protest

Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) on Monday clarified that no fee hike has been declared this year. The varsity's Dean, Prof. Sujata Sengar told indiatvnews.com that the fee structure for the whole course was communicated to the students at the time of their admission.

Sengar told indiatvnews.com: "The statement of students is absolutely wrong. No fee hike has been declared this year. The fee structure (for the entire duration of the course) applicable to the students was communicated to them at the time of their admissions."

"There has not been any fee revision this year for the already admitted students," she added.

On July 21, NSUT had issued a notice with a detailed fee structure for the ongoing academic session. According to the notice, the students will have to pay the fee by July 31, else a penalty for late fee would be levied.

Thereafter, students at NSUT had launched an online petition demanding fee relaxation.

“Since the University will be conducting online classes, Tuition fee and Eco Fund are the only two components that seem legitimate. According to the University, the Student Fund is charged for co-curricular activities, cultural gathering, fest, etc. Facilities and services are charged for Research initiatives, etc, Examination Fee for manpower hiring, printing cost, infrastructure strengthening, and as for University fee, it is not disclosed where it is utilized," the petition by students stated.

Several students told indiatvnews.com that the financial stability of most of the families has been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have lost all the money. My father works on daily wages and he is the only source of income. Due to the lockdown, he is not working anymore. My family's annual income is less than 2 lakhs. I applied for the scholarship because I belong to SC but the college refused," said an NSUT student.

The fee structure of Netaji Subhash University of Technology is as follows:

For second-year students, the total fee is 1,90,000. The breakdown of the total fee is as follows:

Tuition Fee - 59500

University Fee - 74750

Student Fund - 22500

Facility and Services - 16250

Eco. Fund - 5000

Examination Fee - 12000

What NSUT said over the fee issue

NSUT is a professional University and none of its activities (including student activities) have been suspended during this period, thus there has been no reduction in the expenses of the University. In fact, our expenditure has increased in the process of shifting to the digital platform (online) of teaching-learning in this COVID-19 pandemic. The only expenditure saved in this process is the cost of chalk. Only the fee portal has been opened to all students now. The fee had been communicated to the students at the time of admission itself. Thus, the final year students knew their dues 3 years back, third-year students knew it 2 years back, and so on. There is no immediate deadline for payment of the fee for students who have applied for an education loan. Of course, they have to do so before the mid of the semester. the dean quoted: ‘Students who pay their Annual University Fee through the education loan may register their courses and then submit an application by email (Chandra@nsut.ac.in) for any delay in disbursement of fee through education loan, if required. However, they have to submit the fee before the Mid Semester.’ Recently, the fee reimbursement has been sanctioned to several Economically Weaker Section students through the Delhi Govt. schemes. In addition, the university has also already transferred financial assistance in the month of May 2020 under CVSPK (Chattra Vittiya Sahayta Evam Protsahan Kosh) scheme to all the students (who claimed for assistance under this scheme) as per guideline. CVSPK is a unique scheme of our University recently approved by BoM and launched from 2019. This scheme which is available on the University website has taken care of needy students and encourage and promotes all students for research, placement, and higher studies and provides very attractive incentives, in a very professional manner. We are very concerned about the well being of our students, and all matters have been discussed in detail at our end before the issue of any notice/circular.

The students also said that NSUT is charging enormous fees to allow them to register for back-log exams.

"This is government institution still they are charging this much fees. My family has no source of money for the last four months. How will my parents pay this huge amount? Classes are being conducted online still they are charging for infrastructure, cultural fest, etc. They should take only tuition fees and give up one month to deposit the fees," said a 1st-year student.

Over back-log exam fees, the Dean said: "Actually as per our ordinance if a student fails in a course he/she has to repeat the entire course( classes exams, etc.). It is not only writing the end term exam. Thus a fee is charged per backlog paper for teaching exams etc. It is calculated on the basis of tuition fee + exam fees."

"By the way, I also conducted remedial classes for students with poor performance until mid-semester. The response of students was not very encouraging. No fees were charged for that," she added.

The re-registration fees for the academic year 2020-21 is, according to the Dean is:

i) Fee for UG Courses during Regular Semester: Rs. 7000/- per Subject.

ii) Fee for PG Courses during Regular Semester: Rs. 4500/- per Subject.

Following are the concerns raised by the students of NSUT:

When the college was under Delhi University in 2015, 2016, and 2017, the fee was less than 1 lakh. In 2018, the fee crossed 1 lakh After converting it into a university, the admin is demanding a fee of Rs 1,90,000 for 2nd year, and a similar amount for the 3rd and 4th year. Meanwhile, In the 2019-20 session, the first-year students paid Rs 1,66,000 Students are demanding that the varsity should revise the fee structure and allow them to pay only tuition fee and Chattra Vittiya Evam Protsahan Kosh (CVSPK) If the University fee is added, then it should be disclosed where it is being used Students have also demanded to extend the deadline of fee payment for this semester to a month

