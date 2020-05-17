Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 universities will start online courses by May 30

Image Source : INDIA TV 12 channels to be added to make online education available to remote areas: Sitharaman

Announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Swayam Prabha DTH channels launched to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet. "Online education is being taken up in a big way. Another 12 channels will be added. It will be a great help to students in rural areas. Children love technology and adapt quickly. 200 new textbooks being added to Ie-pathshala," Sitharaman said.

On the steps taken for the education sector, the finance minister said, "Provision has been made for the live telecast of teachings. We have also tied up with private operators such as Tata Sky and DTH to air educational content."

Sitharaman said top 100 universities will start online courses by May 30. "Extensive use of podcasts and radio. Special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired students. Top 100 universities will be allowed to start online courses by May 30," FM said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said reforms will be the focus of the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the package would focus on MGNREGA, healthcare and education, businesses, de-criminalisation of the Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector undertakings, and resources related to state government.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage