NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 exam result declared, here's how to check

NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 exam result available at voc.nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 exam result: The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has announced the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), other vocational courses. Candidates who appeared in the exam, can check the result through the website- voc.nios.ac.in.

“Dear learners, the result of the vocational courses, community health project of Bihar state, and DElEd (Offline) examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://voc.nios.ac.in under the exams/result menu,” read the tweet.

Here's how to check NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 exam result

Step 1: Visit the official website- voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: In the new page, enter the log-in credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, NIOS classes 10, 12 exams are scheduled to be held in June. NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by the education ministry.

