NIOS 10th, 12th results declared, here's how to check

NIOS 10th, 12th exam results 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the classes 10, 12 exam results. Candidates appeared in the exam can check their NIOS public exam results online at results.nios.ac.in. The exams were held from March 16 to 31.

Candidates will need their enrollment number to check their results.

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official results website-- result.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, "NIOS Public exam results"

Step 3: Enter your NIOS enrollment number, Captcha code, and click on submit

Step 4: Your NIOS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out for future reference

Meanwhile, NIOS classes 10, 12 exams are scheduled to be held in June. NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by the education ministry.

