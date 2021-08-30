NCHM JEE 2021 answer key: Last day to raise objection today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download NCHM JEE 2021 answer key download now

NCHM JEE 2021 answer key: The online window to raise objection on National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMJEE)- 2021 answer key will be Monday (August 30). The candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The NCHM JEE 2021 result will be determined on the basis of the final answer key. The scorecard will carry candidates' raw marks and all India merit secured. The merit will be allocated based on the marks secured in the exam. The result will only remain valid for this academic year.

NCHM JEE 2021: How to raise objections

Visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in Click on download 'answer key' link Use application number and password to login Click on online window to raise objection on answer key Download a hard copy, take a print out for further reference.

The successful candidates can take admission to the B.Sc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) courses offered by their respective institutions. For details on NCHM JEE exam, please visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

