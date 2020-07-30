Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
What is new National Education Policy's 5+3+3+4 format to replace 10+2 structure?

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2020 9:40 IST
The government has introduced new National Education Policy on Wednesday.

The government on Wednesday unveiled the new National Education Policy bringing a number of reforms almost after 34 years. one of the salient features of the new education policy is replacing the 10+2 structure of school curriculum with a 5+3+3+4 curriculum structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.

What is NEP's 5+3+3+4 format to replace 10+2?

One of the salient features of the new National Education Policy is shifting from decades-old 10+2 format to 5+3+3+4 keeping in mind a child's development and capabilities. The new NEP replaces the rules framed in 1986 and restructures school and higher education to make more flexible and with an integrated approach.

What does 5+3+3+4 mean?

The new NEP has replaced school education 10+2 format with 5+3+3+4. Here's how school education will be approached according to the new and reformed education policy.

Foundational years of 5 years

This will consist of 3 years of pre-school/Anganwadi education and 2 years of primary education including class 1 and 2. It will be for the age group from 3-8.

Preparatory stage for 3 years 

This will cover school education from class 3-5 with focus on experimental learning. It will cover the age group from 8-11.   

Secondary Stage for 3 years 

This will cover school education from class 6-8 and will be for age group from 11-14.

Secondary stage for 4 years

This will cover school education from class 9-12 in two phases. The first phase will be from 9-10 and second from 11-12.

New school assessment scheme

The new school assessment scheme will come in place from 2022-2023. As per the new assessment scheme, school exams in grade 3,5 and 8 will test child's basic learning with a 360-degree progress report card.

Board exams to be made easier

According to new NEP, board exams will also be made easier to test core competencies among students.

