NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims 2020: Admit Card released, direct link here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the post of Officer Grade-A Assistant Manager. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website nabard.org.

Candidates should note that the admit cards are available for download only till February 25, 2020. Candidates are advised to download the Admit card before the deadline.

The preliminary test will be objective in nature and there will be 200 multiple choice questions. In all the paper will carry 200 marks.

Steps to download NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official NABARD website nabard. org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Assistant Manager Preliminary Exam 2020-Call Letter/Handouts Download’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Download Call Letter-Assistant Manager 2020’

Step 4: Enter your login credentials. Key in Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download the admit card and save a copy for future use