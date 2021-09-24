Maharashtra schools to reopen from October 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Schools in Maharashtra to reopen from October 4

The schools in Maharashtra will reopen from October 4. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the reopening of schools in consultation with the task force and health department, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. "In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from std 8th to 12th. Govt is making efforts to bring back children to schools. Local authorities have been given powers," News Agency ANI quoted the minister, as saying.

Meanwhile, the state government has proposed to develop 488 government schools in the state as "model schools'' to improve the quality of education. The move is also aimed at creating an education-friendly environment for students. At these "model schools", education will be imparted to develop skills required in the 21st Century. A fund of Rs 494 crore will be sanctioned for this purpose, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

- With PTI inputs

