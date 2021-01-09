Sunday, January 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20

Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20

The Maharashtra government will take a decision by January 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity, the state higher and technical education minister, Uday Samant said on Saturday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2021 22:54 IST
Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20
Image Source : PTI

Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20

The Maharashtra government will take a decision by January 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity, the state higher and technical education minister, Uday Samant said on Saturday. He made the statement during a meeting with college principals and other stakeholders.

"My ministry is mulling over reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity as a first step. I will discuss the issue with the chief minister and other stakeholders so that an official announcement can be made by January 20," Samant said.

The ministry has initiated a review of the current status of colleges, availability of students, non-teaching staff and hostels, he said.

The minister also assured of initiating the recruitment procedure for several vacant posts of teaching staff at state-run and state-aided colleges.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March, 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools and junior colleges were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in parts of the state earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Samant said a 12-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of noted musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar to draft a proposal for an international-standard music college in Mumbai. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News